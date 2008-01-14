Golden Globes Winners Special: NBC

Critics were merciless in their appraisals of NBC’s attempt to salvage their broadcast of the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. Herewith, a sampling of their reviews….

How appropriate that the first winner was Cate Blanchett from I’m Not There. Neither was anyone else.

And things could have been worse, as NBC’s first idea was to pass the special off as an NBC News exclusive event. If you need any further proof that NBC did not fall into fourth place by accident, there it is: This is a network willing to risk its news division’s reputation for the Golden Globes. (USA Today)

What was most obvious last night to anyone watching NBC’s telecast is that the Hollywood writers’ strike has officially gotten ugly. Tens of millions of dollars have been lost, and viewers got a sobering look at how far the nation’s major entertainment companies are willing to go in terms of the trash they will air. (Baltimore Sun)

In this review, as in the Globes special, brevity is of the essence, but I’d like to take a moment to nominate Billy Bush for most-emptyheaded TV personality of our time. (Chicago Tribune)

No red carpet. No fabulous gowns. No drunken celebrity presenters. No rambling, politically incorrect acceptance speeches. No star-studded after-parties. No reason whatsoever to watch…. Low points, and there were many to choose from, included such dubious innovations as having NBC sportscasters handicap the winners and hiring infamous awards whore Kathy Griffin to describe the show that wasn’t happening. (Toronto Star)

The strike was obviously the biggest winner of the night. Mr. Bush brushed past the subject, lauding Tina Fey’s award for best actress in a television comedy and noting that Ms. Fey, the creator of “30 Rock,” was also a “great writer.” He added, “And as most actors will tell you, they’re only as good as the material they are handed.” In the special, Mr. Lauer didn’t discuss the writers and neither did any of the other reporters who had taped interviews. Hoda Kotb, a member of the “Today” B team, spoke to Kyra Sedgwick about “The Closer,” her hit series on TNT, and didn’t seem to notice or care that Ms. Sedgwick gave her an opening to ask about the strike, saying how grateful she was to the show’s writers. (That portion was shown on the NBC Web site but cut from the actual show.) …. It was a weird night, and NBC didn’t manage to make the best of it. (New York Times)

It was, in other words, as close to nothing as an awards show can get and still be something other than dead air – call it comatose TV. The only imaginable step down from this would be simply scrolling the names on the screen like the end credits of a show. (Dallas Morning News)