Golden Globes: Sasha's Speech?

While no official expletives were uttered during Sasha Baron Cohen's acceptance speech, he spoke until the music cut him off about the genitals of his co-star. In detail. A dark part of America, he called it in his milder moments. Then he made some hurried thanks as the music rose to those who worked on the film, his brother and his poor fiancee.

Aside from it being the prime example of taking a joke too far and being uncomfortable for everyone (toward the end, the camera panning the audience was having a hard time finding people who were laughing), I wonder if the network is going to get a slap on the wrist for it. Thoughts?

By Caroline Palmer