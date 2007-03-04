The Newseum is not the only new Washington museum opening in the fall.

Due to some sleuthing on my part–I read the Washington Post Style section this morning–I learned that Madame Tussauds will be opening its D.C. branch as well.

There seem to be some notable omissions. the Hollywood contingent of wax figures includes George Clooney, Beyonce and Julia Roberts, but leaves out some Hollywood heavyweights from Washington including Warren Beatty, his sister, Shirley MacLaine, and Julia Louise-Dreyfuss.

And where is Bob Johnson, ex of BET and one of the most sucessful businessmen of any color on the planet.

Bob Woodward and Katie Couric are on the list, but where's Ted Koppel?

The Post reports that there is still a spot open. Plus, I'm told that you can commission your own statue, though it won't be displayed in the museum.

And while we're on the subject of actors with TV chops winning Oscars (OK, we weren't but I couldn't think of a decent transition), did you notice there were a lot of them. Helen Mirren, Forest Whitaker (who wil probably get an Emmy nomination for his ER performance this season) and Jennifer Hudson. Then there was the almost got an Oscar category featuring odds-on favorite for supporting actor, Eddie Murphy, who got upset by Alan Arkin. But at least Arkin is the father of a TV vet, Adam Arkin, as well as being one of my favorite comic actors, to its all good.

By John Eggerton

