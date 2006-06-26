Give Us Eight Minutes, We'll Give You The (Mrs.) World

As networks, producers, media companies and everyone else fall over themselves trying to figure out the winning business model for pushing content via the Internet, sometimes there are occassions where you just have to stop, take a breath and give thanks for the invent of the technology.

Because without the ability to view video online, I would never have gotten to see the last eight minutes of the Mrs. World pageant, which was carried by WE.

The highlights included the wrong woman being crowned, a small child in a creepy costume being lowered from the rafters and even an Alan Thicke sighting.

If you have eight minutes, the link is below. Sit back and enjoy.

By Ben Grossman