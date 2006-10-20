Ghost Shouter-er

CBS is trying to scare up some viewership with an interactive promo for spooky drama, Ghost Whisperer. It is not for the faint of heart, sort of.

I know, I've sort of got a faint heart.

Billed as "a Halloween treat" from the show, the e-mailed tune-in promo, which also includes a plug for the DVD release of the show, turns out to be more of a trick if you ask me, though kind of fun anyway. But you be the judge.

Check it out, but beware!

By John Eggerton