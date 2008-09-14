GGGGOOOOOAAAAALLLLLL

Soccer fans know about GOLTV…it’s that all-live, the entire time bilingual channel for, duh, soccer. Very cool channel actually. And they have a new VP of Net Ad Sales. It’s industry vet IVAN PEREZ. Ivan comes over from Azteca America where he was involved in biz development as VP/Director of Sales. He’s also been a Director of Sales at Si TV. On his resume, you’ll find sales-related positions at NBC TV Network, Fox Sports En Espanol and Galavision. The St. John’s grad is fluent in Spanish. Good thing, eh? Did I mention it’s all out of Miami? Congrats Ivan!

