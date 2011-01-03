Get Your Playoff TV Schedules Here

Football fans can now mark their TV calendars with confidence. The NFL Sunday night released its playoff coverage schedule.

It begins with Wild Card Weekend and NBC’s coverage of the Saints vs. Seahawks at 4:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 8, followed that night at 8 p.m. by the Colts/Jets, also on NBC. That will be the end of NBC’s playoff coverage.

Sunday, the coverage is handed off to CBS for the 1 p.m. game between the Ravens and Chiefs, then to Fox at 4:30 p.m. for the Packers and Eagles.

Divisional playoffs will be AFC on CBS at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 15 and 16, with the NFC divisional playoffs on Fox at 8 p.m. Jan. 15 and 1 p.m. Jan. 16.

The NFC championship game will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, on Fox, followed by the AFC championship at 6 p.m. Fox has the Pro Bowl at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30, and the Super Bowl at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6.