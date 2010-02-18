Genachowski to Receive Newt Minow Award from Common Sense

Democratic FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski will receive the Newt Minow Public Policy award from Common Sense Media at a ceremony at the Kennedy Center in Washington Feb. 25.

The award is for “outstanding leadership on behalf of children and families,” and will be presented by its namesake, the former Democratic FCC chairman who famously described TV as “a vast wasteland” in a speech to the National Association of Broadcasters in 1961. The Kennedy Center is an appropriate venue for Minow as well, since he was appointed by President Kennedy.

Genachowski is a founding board member of the group, which advocates for parental control and program information in helping adults take responsibility for their kids’ media choices.

“This year Common Sense Media chose to honor a group of leaders whose visionary ideas are setting the standard for how our kids will both experience and embrace the incredible technology of this brave new media world,” said Common Sense Founder and CEO James Steyer.

The award will be presented the day after comments are due to the FCC in the chairman-led inquiry how the Children’s Television Act may have to be updated to reflect the digital age.