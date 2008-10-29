Gannett's New Layoffs Not Hitting TV

It’s worth noting that Gannett’s announcement about laying off 10% of its staff today does not mention any layoffs in the TV department, a key detail that was left out of many news stories. While boss Craig Dubow has said before that all departments will eventually see their headcount reduced, this most recent announcement only pertains to newspapers.

While Gannett is hardly out of the woods in terms of the media industry slump, its broadcasting business was up 4% in the third quarter, and Dubow called for another single-digit gain in Q4.