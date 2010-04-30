Gannett Moving KPNX In With Newspaper Sibling

Call it a united “Republic”–Gannett is shutting down the KPNX Phoenix building and moving the NBC affiliate in with its Arizona Republic newspaper, reports Phoenix Business Journal.

The station and newspaper already work closely together, with a joint website.

Construction is expected to begin in July, with the move completed early in 2011. The ground floor of the Republic Media building will be reconfigured for television, including set for newscasts and another for cooking segments.

PBJ reports that KPNX has been at its 1101 N. Central Ave. location since 1956.

KPNX operates in the No. 12 DMA. It was the runner-up in revenue among Phoenix stations last year, according to BIA/Kelsey, behind KSAZ.

Two weeks ago, Gannett reported a 17% boost in broadcast revenue in the first quarter.