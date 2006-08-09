The Games People Don't Play

This is the second-and-a-half in a series of totally unscientific TV polls.

The first, by the way, consisted of overhearing a couple of reporters in the soon-to-be-refurbished White House press room raving about Project Runway and Law & Order.

This time, it was taking note of the marked-down toys in the K-Mart half-off bin. The Desperate Housewives Dirty Laundry game had been marked down once and was now half off, with lots of them in a big stack. There were a few Sex in the City games as well, and a handful of CSI forensic-themed–what else–offerings.

It may simply be play value rather than a gauge of the health of the shows, but it may not be. Housewives has not pulled much of a rating in repeats, for example. Sex is understandable, being and old show,plus a curious choice for a game. As for CSI, I think it may just be that a show that features bodies buried up to the neck, with insects feasting on the rest, may not be the best venue for a game. being sold in the toy section, even if it is not targeted to toddlers.

The "and-a-half" in this survey was the observation that the upcoming Washington Pops concert will feature, among other things, TV themes from the 1970's, including Dallas, one of the most familiar.

Whenever pops orchestras want to take a break from Aaron Copland and Leroy Anderson and try to get Mr.and Mrs.America in the tent, they invariably fall back on a populist pops lineups that include Beatles and Stones–the arrangements almost never work in my opinion–movie themes, and TV. The last is a recognition that even the most sophisticated of tastes has a Flintstones tune tucked away in the corners of their brain-case crowding cerebellum.

In a few years, I expect to find the American Idol theme getting the Marvin Hamlisch treatment.

I am prejudiced, but I think some of the coolest, "pop-est" TV themes were from the 1960's: Jetsons, The Avengers, Mission Impossible.



By John Eggerton