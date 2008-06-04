Game Over For WGBA Sports
WGBA Green Bay is scrapping sports, reports the Green Bay Press Gazette, and outsourcing its sportscasts to WTMJ Milwaukee, its Journal Broadcast Group sibling. Sports anchors Ted Stefaniak and John Burton are leaving the station.
The reason for the change is “continuous evaluation of our ongoing operation,” [marketing v.p. Jim] Thomas said.
The NBC affiliate runs a distant fourth in terms of revenue in the #70 DMA, reports BIA Financial.
TV Newsday had the link first.
