Fun New Slots All Round

In the cartoon world, so beautifully portrayed in ROGER RABBIT, time can come and go as quickly as the sands dropping through the hour glass or pages flying off a calendar. With that in mind, it’s easy to understand why it took so long for me to tell you about ERIC COLEMAN and his animated job at Walt Disney Television. He’s already on the job as Vice President, Development of WDT Animation. The Scarsdale, NY native comes over to the Mouse from a 15 year run at Nickelodeon where his last title was VP and Executive Producer, Animation Development and Production and also he was the exec in charge of that crazy SpongeBob SquarePants. As a matter of fact, he’s considered the driving force behind the production and development of the series. Eric holds a degree in English lit from North Carolina’s Duke. Also from WDTA comes word that MEREDITH ROBERTS, Sr. VP of Creative Affairs has been named Sr. VP and GM of DisneyToon Studios. How fun for you both!

Know what VoIP is? Yes, you’re correct – it’s Voice over Internet Protocol. Basically, it’s making phone calls via your computer. Cedar Point Communications, based in beautiful Derry, NH, has promoted super salesman CHRIS ZANYK to VP, North American Region and CALA. Chris was formerly Managing Director, Latin America. Plus ED FLANNERY, a founder of Opticom and BART GREEN, VP of Sales for OneVoice, have joined the company as VP’s of Sales.. Cool!

Yankees and Nets fans, you know about the YES Network. HOWARD LEVINSON is the newest trade, so to speak, being named to play the SVP of AD Sales for the sport net, reporting to MIKE WACH. Howard comes over from Time Warner Cable where he had the title Regional Vice President, Media Sales for the New York region. The Boston U grad has also lead sales efforts at Tribune’s NYC property, WPIX, WXON TV in Detroit and was an AE at MMT Sales. Score for Howard!

