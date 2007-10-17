Front-Page News at WFSB

This is admittedly a bit self-serving, but there was a funny opener to WFSB Hartford’s Friday Night Football program last week. We followed around WFSB sports guy Joe Zone recently for the B&C cover story on high school football, and Zone and fellow sports anchor John Holt have some fun with the Meredith station being featured in the story.

Zone and Holt show all the times WFSB talent has been on the cover of national magazines. We particularly like the dig at main anchor Al Terzi and the shot of Zone in a Studio 54-worthy afro gracing the cover of Disco Weekly.

You can watch it here.