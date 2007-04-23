Friday, April 27th, 2007

ESPN holds its Sports Film Festival as part of the Tribeca Fest, with Tiki Barber serving as confab ambassador in Gotham. The jock component kicks off with the premiere of poker film The Grand, starring Woody Harrelson. East of the city, CBS Newsman Harry Smith keynotes the Fair Media Council's Folio Awards, honoring excellence in local-news coverage, at the Crest Hollow Country Club on Long Island. And several lucky broadcasters find themselves at the Ritz Carlton in Key Biscayne, Fla. It's the third-annual Broadcasters' Foundation Celebrity Offshore Challenge “Fun Raiser.” Fun, indeed: The agenda calls for trips to South Beach, spa time and a fishing tournament with chartered boats. It promises to be off the hook—same as that grouper you nearly landed.