Free (State) Thinking on Retrans

In the latest in a series of "Perspectives" on industry issues, free market think tank The Free State Foundation President Randolph May and visiting fellow Gregory Vogt argue that there is at least a connection between high retrans fees and broadcasters' willingness to participate in an incentive auction.

That, and the wider issues it suggests, was the subject of a recent study from the American Consumer Institute.

They say the focus of retrans should extend to consumer welfare and choice, which they argue means looking beyond whether TV stations are carried on cable systems to how available video content is on multiple platforms, which goes directly to the issue of alternatives for consumers during retrans blackouts.

