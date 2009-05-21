Franken Campaign Seeks Birthday Bucks
Today (May 21) is the 58th birthday of former Saturday Night Live writer/performer Al Franken, a fact getting some Web attention Thursday because of an e-mail contribution solicitation from the Franken campaign.Incumbent Republican Norm Coleman continues to battle in court for the Senate seat Franken won in a recounted, hotly contested squeaker of a race last November.
A letter from Franken’s daughter, Thomasin, was e-mailed by the campaign Thursday seeking donations pegged to Franken’s big day, asking for a contribution of $58 in an effort to “help my dad defend the victory we achieved together.”
When Coleman failed to get the results of a recount overturned, he appealed that decision to the Minnesota Supreme Court, a court fight the Franken campaign calls an “incredibly expensive” effort. The campaign has sent out numerous e-mail solicitations to help defray the cost of the fight.
Thomasin Franken used the same technique to raise money for the initial campaign last year, raising over $20,000 milion in $57 contributions, according to her e-mail.
When/if Al Franken is finally sworn in, the Democrats could have a veto-proof majority, at least on some issues, combining elected Senate Democrats with party-switcher Arlen Specter of Pennsylvania and independents Joe Lieberman (Conn.) and Bernie Sanders (VT), who caucus with the Dems.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.