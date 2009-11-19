Fox Sports Sets Sites On Local

Since the local television world isn’t quite competitive enough, Fox Sports Net is entering the fray with regional sports sites that look to compete with local ESPN sites and, of course, station sports reports.

PaidContent.org says the rollout has been quietly going on for a few weeks. Says a Fox Sports spokesperson:

“Our plans were underway long before ESPN rolled out their sites. Our goal is to be the best at serving local sports fans and a strong online platform helps us achieve that.”

Here’s what a local ESPN site looks like.

The dozen or so Fox sites include FoxSportsDetroit.com and FoxSportsHouston.com.