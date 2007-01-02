Fox Sports PR Staff Scores
It is only January 2, but already the Fox Sports PR staff has set the bar astronomically high for the best statistic of the season.
In a press release touting the numbers for Boise State’s crazy overtime win over Oklahoma, the Fox Sports PR staff notes that 7 million people saw Boise State running back Ian Johnson propose to his girlfriend during the post-game show.
Great number, but here is why the Fox Sports guys deserve a raise:they then go on to note that the 4.4/12 rating and share for the proposal “makes it the highest-rated marriage proposal in sports since the 1985 Rashad-Ayers Allen proposal on NBC’s Thanksgiving Day NFL pre-game show (13.5/31, 11/28/85).”
Fantastic.
I know there are 363 days left in the year, but that is going to be awfully tough to top.
By Ben Grossman
