Fox Social Network Prepares to Launch
A social-networking project covering topics such as high school athletics and music should be launching on WFLD Chicago in the coming weeks, station veep Andrew Finlayson confirms, then follow on nine other Fox O&Os.
An effort to get young people invested in local news, the project is titled FoxHilites. Users will be encouraged to share video on the site.
