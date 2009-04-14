Fox, Scripps in Detroit Pool

Fox-owned WJBK and Scripps’ WXYZ have commenced their video-polling efforts in Detroit, reports Detroit News.

“Now when the news of the day breaks, there won’t be 15 news cameras and microphones jockeying for the same footage,” says Jeff Murri, WJBK’s vice president and general manager. “It’s a necessary evolution for our business.”

Fox and Scripps announced their partnership April 1. The stations may expand their venture to include other Motown outlets. As with other content-pooling efforts around the country, both parties say they’ll retain their unique voices.

“This strategy will promote an even more competitive local news environment,” says Bob Sliva, the vice president and general manager of WXYZ. “All broadcasters realize that their future success is tied to serving their respective local-market customers better than ever before, and that’s particularly true of all the TV stations here in the Detroit market.”

Next up for Scripps and Fox are their stations in Phoenix and Tampa.