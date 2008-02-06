Fox Rocks Boston On Super Tuesday

Days after popping a freakish number for the Super Bowl (that 81 "share" hardly indicates much sharing), WFXT Boston had a fairly super Super Tuesday as well. WFXT posted a 5.7 household rating at 10, while WHDH ruled the 11 p.m. pack with a 4.1. WFXT’s number also bested the Big Three’s primetime network political specials at 10.

The Fox O&O featured coverage from Maria Stephanos and Mark Ockerbloom. General Manager Gregg Kelley commented, "Viewer interest in the candidates has never been stronger and our ratings last night demonstrate our continued commitment to being the news leader during the primary season and throughout this historic election year."