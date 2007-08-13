Fox O&Os Promise Sizzle in New Newscasts

True to character, bosses at WTTG Washington and WJBK Detroit are promising aggressive, well-caffeinated product when their new newscasts launch next month. WTTG’s new 6 p.m. program, which will take the place of Seinfeld, follows the success of the station’s 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts. "We’ve invested aggressively in news, so we’ll go with our strong suit," says G.M. Duffy Dyer, who says they’ll pattern the newbie after the 11 p.m. show. "We don’t feel like there can be too much local news."

Dyer acknowleged becoming perhaps too dependent on syndicated fare at 6. The station will, however, add TMZ to the mix at 6:30.

WJBK G.M. Jeff Murri, meanwhile, says "late news is about to change in Detroit," once his 11 p.m. newscast premieres Sept. 24. There’s a new set, some extra staffers, increased interactivity, and a full weather forecast in the first ten minutes. "The way we tell stories will be different," he says. "It’ll be hyper-local, fast-paced, full of energy and attitude."