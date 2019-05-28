Fox Nation Off to Stellar Start, Says EVP

Fox Nation, the subscription streaming service launched by Fox News six months ago, is off to a strong start, according to John Finley, executive VP of development and head of Fox Nation. Fox Nation costs $5.99 monthly and $64.99 yearly. It launched Nov. 27.

“It’s done exceptionally well,” said Finley. “We’re very excited about the response we’ve gotten from the audience.”

Finley would not share subscription figures. He did say Fox Nation is on pace to surpass internal targets for its fiscal year, which closes in June, and noted that a seven-day free trial has been vital for pulling in subscribers.

Finley also said the Fox Nation audience is down for watching a wider scope of programming than some figured, including sports show Ed Henry’s Front Row Seat and a cooking show hosted by Steve Doocy.

Fox Nation announced a new slate of shows that will premiere the week of June 10. Nuffsaid features wrestler Tyrus sitting with prominent figures as they discuss their path to success. Get Tammy Bruce shows Bruce pulling back the curtains on identity politics. Keeping Up With Jones has Lawrence Jones debating the issues with a guest and Man on the Street is an extension of Jones’ segments for Hannity on Fox News.

“Some of the stuff will knock people’s socks off,” said Finley.

Those programs join the shows Fox Nation launched with. Rob Schmitt and Carley Shimkus co-host Primetime Highlights at 7 a.m. weekdays and Fox & Friends’ After the Show Show airs at 9 a.m. Tomi Lahren hosts First Thoughts at 9:30 a.m, while Judge Andrew Napolitano hosts a live show also at 9:30.

At noon, it’s Deep Dive, breaking down the news of the day. Lahren is on again at 6 p.m. for Final Thoughts. UN-PC, co-hosted by Britt McHenry and Tyrus, streams at 6 p.m. Tom Shillue hosts Quiz Show at 7 p.m.

A Sean Hannity show premiered January 30.

With the 2020 election starting to heat up, Fox Nation will be all over the campaigns. Finley calls that “our Super Bowl, our Olympics.”