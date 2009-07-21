Fox on Montana Stations' Digi-Channels

Three Max Media-owned stations in Montana have put Fox programming on their digital channels, reports Radio Business Report.

Max spent about a million on gear and staff to have the Fox feed on the multicast channels at KTMF Missoula, KWYB Butte and KFBB Great Falls. All are ABC affiliates.

Reports RBR:

“We are very excited to be associated with Fox and this is a huge addition for our Montana television group. Our parent company’s relationship with Fox started with the network’s launch in October of 1986 and we have a great deal of respect for their executives and staff,” said Linda Gray, Max Media of Montana’s president.

“After some ups and downs for Montana’s FOX viewers over the past several years, we’re pleased that this new relationship will provide stability and enhanced service to communities throughout Montana,” noted Jon Hookstratten, Fox’s Executive Vice President of Network Distribution