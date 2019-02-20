Fox Gives ‘Proven Innocent’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through Feb. 17).

On the strength of 267 million TV ad impressions, Fox’s promo for legal drama Proven Innocent tops our chart, moving up from third place last time. TBS’s promo for its limited-series comedy Miracle Workers also moves up, from fourth to second, while HGTV’s promo for home-reno show Windy City Rehab rises from fifth to fourth.

New week-over-week entrants round out the ranking: Whiskey Cavalier (ABC) in third and the 2019 Daytona 500 (Fox) in fifth.

Notably, the Windy City Rehab promo earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (137) in our ranking, getting 37% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).