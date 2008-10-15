FOX and Reelz

It’s another FOX connection for reporter PETER DAUT. The Emmy-nommed Peter is coming to FOX 4 in DFW, KDFW if you want to name the calls, from FOX in El Paso. I see a pattern. Peter will arrive in early December to be a General Assignment Reporter. While in El Paso, he was a weekend anchor and investigative reporter. He has a degree from USC’s Annenberg School of Journalism and also worked as a writer and field producer at KABC in LA. You’re going to love Dallas, Peter.

The TV About Movies Channel, Reelz, has opened a windy city office, bringing in a sales pro to staff it while making some changes coast to coast. Former The CW sales whiz KIMBERLY HAGAN will head up the Chicago office. Prior to The CW, she spent four years at NBC U’s USA and Sci-Fi Channels and has also been in the sales end of Rysher Entertainment and World Wresting Entertainment. Out in LA, DAN KELLY is coming on board as Director, Advertising Sales, coming over from Director Ad Sales at Current TV. He’s been with Comcast Network Sales, Discovery, Clear Channel and Turner in the sales divisions as well. The New York office has added two: KIM DUFFY and MARK CAMPINELL, both AE’s. Kim was with Fox News Channel/Fox Business Network and Mark was with Turner Entertainment. All four report to AMY JO WAYNE, Senior Vice President, Advertising Sales.

