'Fox' Anchor to Appear on NBC

Michael J. Fox plays a WNBC New York reporter in his new comedy, according to the NY Daily News.

It makes sense that it’s WNBC’s flag he’ll be waving, as the show is in the works for NBC.

Reports the Daily News, Fox “will play Mike Burnaby, a former lead anchor at a local NYC station who decides to go back to work after Parkinson’s forced him to take time off.”

The show is slated for NBC’s 2013-2014 schedule.