Former KYW Anchor Mendte Heading to New York

Larry Mendte, let go from KYW Philadelphia after getting caught reading former anchor partner Alycia Lane’s emails, has reportedly landed at WPIX New York. Not a bad break for Mendte as he shifts from DMA No. 4 to DMA No. 1 following his house arrest sentence.

Philadelphia Daily News says Mendte has done a few “commentary” pieces for the Tribune CW outlet and will officially join the station in the next few weeks.

He’ll do a 2-3 minute segment on Tiger Woods tonight, reports the paper–an apt choice for a reporter who knows a little something about second acts.

Mendte has at least six commentaries in the can and a list of ideas that the station expects to air, said [News Director Bill] Carey, who worked with Mendte inNew YorkandChicago.

“They will be topically driven on current events,” Carey said. “It will feature centerpieces based on Larry’s unique take on topics that Larry chooses.”

Mendte will remain in Philly.

Alycia Lane has of course landed in DMA No. 2 and is reportedly doing good work at KNBC Los Angeles.

All’s well that ends well.