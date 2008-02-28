Forman Out at WNBC
WNBC New York VP of News Dan Forman is leaving the ailing station at the end of March, the NY Daily News reports.
"In a memo to staff this morning," Richard Huff writes, "station President Frank Comerford called Forman ‘an important part’ of the station’s history."
Comerford said Forman will take some time off, then pursue opportunities in digital media.
