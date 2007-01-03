Ford Power

Former FCC Chairman James Quello, who was also the longest-serving Democratic commissioner, tells B&C he owed his first commission nomination to then Vice President Gerald Ford.

According to the story, President Nixon said that he didn't need a "controversial industry appointment" with Watergate roiling. Ford, a Michigander like Quello, countered that he was not that controversial and "pounded on the desk," says Quello, who got the nomination and the appointment.



"My name would never have come up without Gerry Ford," says Quello.

By John Eggerton

