Follow Fates on Twitter

Just signed up Fates for a Twitter account all its own: go to www.twitter.com/BCFates to follow all things Fates. You can also follow me personally at www.twitter.com/PaigeA, but that’s only if you also want to know things like “just took first dip in new hot tub” and “headed to Vail for the 25th time this winter,” and other things that will make you jealous of my Colorado lifestyle. I also Twitter B&C and TV updates, so it’s worth checking in with me there as well.

That’s the first of probably 50 times you will learn of that Twitter address if you are a frequent Fates reader.

Also, I’m always eager for tips, comments, advice, shout-outs, etc., so please make liberal use of the comment section, direct tweet me via BCFates’ new Twitter page OR you can email scoopage to me privately at BCFates@gmail.com.

Looking forward to hearing from you!