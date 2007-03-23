Follow the bouncing Apple TV Hackers -- LIVE!

For the geeks out there, this thread is a must read - keep refreshing it. You are watching the planet's best white-hat hackers crack the (almost open!!) Mac OS-X system that Apple shipped on the Apple TV.

This device is an amazing toy and looks like a keeper; I expect, based on what I am seeing here, that a vibrant semi-legit (and officially tolerated, or at least, officially ignored) community of Apple TV-based mashups/bashups is right around the corner.

In plain speak, good news for Apple, not so good for Microsoft.

Here's the link:

http://forums.somethingawful.com/showthread.php?threadid=2391956&perpage...

— Larry Honig