Fogle to Bring 'Unusual' Style to Wedding Coverage

NBC News Special Correspondent Ben Fogle is hoping to bring his “unusual” style of reporting to his coverage of the Royal Wedding.

“I’m hoping I’ll be more than just a British accent and hopefully bring my unusual style to the table,” Fogle told a group of about 30 people assembled for cocktails in his honor Thursday night in New York.

He later told B&C that his style includes immersing himself in the story and getting involved with his subjects. For example, for a segment on the calvary horses, the ones that will escort Prince William to Westminster Abbey on wedding day, Fogle insisted on riding a horse himself. An invited guest of next week’s nuptials, Fogle also told me he plans to bike through central London traffic after the ceremony to hit as many NBC broadcasting sets as he can to give the first-hand account.

The London-based Fogle flew in specifically for the NBC-hosted cocktails, held in the private dining space of The Spotted Pig, the West Village gastropub co-owned by British chef April Bloomfield. Guests drank Pimm’s Cups and dined on a menu of braised beef with arugula and horseradish sauce, prosciutto fritters and donut bites.

Among those in attendance were NBC News correspondent Peter Alexander, Today anchor Amy Robach and Real Housewife Alex McCord with husband Simon van Kempen (never one to miss a corporate synergy opportunity).