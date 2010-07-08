'FNL' Derserved Best Drama Nod

Friday Night Lights got four Emmy nominations Thursday, so it can hold its helmet high. But I think it deserved to be among the nominees for best drama.

Its nominations would seem to add up to that kind of recognition, getting nods for outstanding casting, writing, best actor and actress, all well deserved. Connie Britton as Tami Taylor is a particular standout among an ensemble cast that know how to be team players.

I’m not sure there is any nominee I would have swapped out for FNL, but the combination of writing and acting makes it easily one of the best dramas around. Admittedly there is an embarrassment of riches in that department, but I wish there had been room for one more.

Go Lions!