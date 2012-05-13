Flash: Rep. Doesn't Get Together With Prostitute

Rep. Peter King (R-NY), chair of the House Homeland Security Committee, took a gentle shot at media outlets Sunday Sunday while making an unusual annoucement.The headline on the release from his office–”King Declines Request to Meet with Columbian Prostitute”–was one of the more unusual ones, and really needed the context of the Secret Service scandal. Without that, it suggested that not meeting with prostititues is sufficiently unusual in Congress to warrant a headline and a press release on a Sunday morning. We won’t go there.

“I have declined a request to meet with one of the female foreign nationals involved in the Secret Service misconduct in Colombia,” King said. While he was approached about a meeting, he said he decided to instead have his staff communicate with her through her attorney.

Why?

“While such a meeting — and the inevitable circus atmosphere surrounding it — would no doubt be of great interest to the media covering this story, ” he said, “a meeting with her is simply not necessary at this time for the Committee to conduct a serious and thorough investigation.”

Darn it, we were ready to sell peanut and clean up after the elephants.