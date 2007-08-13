Flash Gordon:Sci-Fi

"The show’s overall tone is less campy than the Flash Gordon movie, but it’s more mature, and entertaining, than the old "Battlestar Galactica" or "Buck Rogers in the 25th Century" series."(New York Daily News)"For all the comic-book fans who can’t get enough of grown-ups carrying ray guns and discussing the destruction of planet Earth, pretty lame effects and super-stiff acting keep this from being really great camp."(Christian Science Monitor)"The whole story is over the top, but it’s mitigated by the sense of humor it has about its own broad elements. The acting is serviceable enough and–to Rosenthal’s credit in the pilot–surprisingly consistent. What the plotting lacks in cohesion and suspense, the production often compensates for in visual appeal."(Hollywood Reporter)"This contemporary remake is cheerfully B-movie cheesy–watch an alien attack a bowling alley–but also stubbornly flat, settling for cute when sublime camp would be preferred."(TV Guide)"As played by Johnson, this 21st Century Flash is likable enough, and the plot occasionally achieves a tick-tock level of efficiency, but there’s little else to recommend this series."(Chicago Tribune)"They’ve assembled a cast suffering a major charisma deficit and given them wooden, cliche-riddled dialogue to deliver."(Newark Star-Ledger)"Nobody seems to be having any fun here, not even lording-it-over-everybody Ming. You’d think next week’s second episode might be better, once all that exposition is out of the way, but you’d be wrong. It’s even more lifeless."(Newsday)"Flash Gordon is a victim of pedestrian scripting. Worse yet, the characters are forced to spout too much exposition that betrays what should be the characters’ natural reactions."(Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)"I apologize to all the Flash Gordon fans around the world. I know I had nothing to do with this series , but it’s so horrible I somehow feel responsible - just by watching it."(New York Post)