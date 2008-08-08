Flagstaff Loses Local News

Flagstaff, Arizona’s only local news station, Gannett’s KNAZ, is scrapping local news, reports the Arizona Daily Sun in a front page story. Claiming falling ad revenue and the increased cost of producing news, KNAZ airs its final live newscasts this week. John Misner, president and general manager at KNAZ and sister KPNX Phoenix, said about 20 employees are affected by the content cuts, though a handful will shift to a new KPNX Northern Arizona bureau.

"As a free, over-the-air broadcaster that depends on advertising revenue for income, and over the decade we’ve owned the station, we’ve not had the level of support we had projected. And as expenses increase, advertising revenues had to increase commensurately," Misner said.

Starting August 16, the NBC affiliate will broadcast KPNX’s news. Phoenix is the #13 Nielsen DMA and is about 140 miles from Flagstaff.

Misner is helping the displaced employees find work with other Gannett outlets.