Five Things You Might Not Know About Ben Silverman

Five mostly useless bits of info on the incoming NBC Universal co-chairman that you can toss around at cocktail parties:

1. Ben grew up in Manhattan but roots for the Red Sox, which he blames on an uncle who served in the war with Ted Williams, and being born in Massachussetts.

2. His mother worked at Court TV.

3. He worked for Brandon Tartikoff when he was just out of college.

4. His grandfather served on the board of the NAACP.

5. The trade magazine Restaurant Business named Silverman a Hero in its 2003 "Heroes & Villains" issue for showing the world what it's like to run a restaurant with The Restaurant. (Morgan Spurlock, whose 30 Days series is produced by Silverman's Reveille company, was named a Villain for "Supersize Me.")

