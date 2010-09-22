Fisher Wasting No Time Stoking 'Buzz'

Fisher Communications has launched Buzz Brands, which it describes as “an integrated, multi-platform content and advertising solution for broadcasters.” BB features localized lifestyle verticals stemming from the syndicated morning show, The Daily Buzz.

Daily Buzz was hatched by Acme years ago, but Acme is rapidly selling off its assets; three weeks ago, LIN bought Acme’s WIWB Green Bay and WBDT Dayton for $11.5 million.

In April, Fisher entered into a licensing and consulting deal with Acme, with Fisher VP of Digital Content Troy McGuire taking over the operations of Daily Buzz.

Here’s what Fisher says about the Buzz Brands concept:

Affiliates have the opportunity to generate incremental local revenue from site components such as product placement, video production and increased website inventory. Given the promotional and content ties with The Daily Buzz show, Fisher is offering Buzz Brands at no cost to the show’s existing and new affiliates.

Fisher says it plans to expand distribution of the program to other TV stations too.

The first of the Buzz Brands vertical sites launches in October and will be a womens’ lifestyle destination called GalTime.

“This innovative model gives local broadcasters the ability to distribute and monetize content across TV, radio, and newly created digital platforms,” said Fisher Senior VP of Business Development Randa Minkarah. “Through the syndication of this new content, we are offering a suite of advertising solutions designed to help local stations target advertisers who will sponsor particular Web pages and broadcast segments.”