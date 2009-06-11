Fisher Stations Back on Dish

Fisher Communications and Dish Network have patched up their long retrans spat, reports Multichannel’s Scott Greczkowski.

Fisher pulled its signals in eight markets, including Portland (Ore.) and Boise, back in December 2008. Fisher also hit Dish with a $1 million lawsuit claiming the satellite TV operator violated the terms of its carriage agreement.

As Greczkowski notes, Dish didn’t seem to be in any kind of mood to work out an agreement. He writes:

The return of these channels comes as a surprises as on Monday nights Charlie Chat, Dish Network CEO discussed the Fisher situation and said, “We are not really close on an agreement today.” Then Charlie went on and told people how they would be able to order distant networks from All American Direct on Saturday.