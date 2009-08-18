Fisher Launches Seattle Community Sites

Fisher Communications has launched 43 community Websites around its Seattle home base. The sites are part of the broadcaster’s “broadcast to broadband” strategy and are designed to “increase local content offerings and expanding advertising opportunities for local businesses.”

The news-gathering for the sites is based out of KOMO Seattle, which restructured its newsroom to feed news to the hyper-local sites in real time. Sample URLs are BallardKOMO.com and BellevueKOMO.com.

“These sites further integrate KOMO News into the fabric of the neighborhoods of Seattle,” said Fisher Seattle Vice President and General Manager Jim Clayton. “They will provide KOMO News with an excellent opportunity to build relationships with small local businesses and enhance the timeliness and breadth of our news gathering operations.”