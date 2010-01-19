The First Annual Lowry Mays Excellence in Broadcasting Award

One deserving broadcaster will receive the first ever Lowry Mays Excellence in Broadcasting Award from the Broadcasters Foundation of America this spring. The award will be given out during a BFA breakfast at the National Association of Broadcasters convention in Las Vegas.

This award will honor a broadcaster every year whose work exemplifies excellence in broadcasting, and all that goes with it: innovation, community service, advocacy and entrepreneurship,” said Philip J. Lombardo, chairman of the Foundation’s board of directors. The Foundation recently named its annual fund-raising golf tournament, which also takes place at NAB, after Lombardo.

The Clear Channel Foundation and law firm Wiley Rein LLP contributed $125,000 to the Broadcasters Foundation’s Guardian Fund in Mays’ name. The Foundation’s mission is to help broadcasters and their families who encounter unexpected hardship, illness or tragedy.

“I am humbled and honored by this tremendous gesture,” commented Lowry Mays, Clear Channel’s founder. “But, more importantly, I invite all broadcasters, no matter how long they’ve been in this great business, to contribute to the Broadcasters Foundation of America so it can continue its great work in helping others in the industry who have run upon difficult times.”

To nominate a broadcaster for the Lowry Mays Excellence in Broadcasting Award, please contact Jim Thompson at the Foundation at 212-373-8250 or at jim@thebfoa.org. The nominations will be open until February 15, 2010, and the Foundation Board of Directors will select the award winner.