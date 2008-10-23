Fired Station Intern Freaks Out

An intern at KSTP Minneapolis did not take kindly to being fired, reports the Star Tribune, and ended up getting taken away by police after chasing around her executive producer and threatening her with bodily harm.







A St. Paul police spokesperson tells the paper:

"Female intern, they had had some disciplinary problems with; she was having problems that morning. They decided to terminate her at that point. When they did, she went off on the person who terminated her. Tried to attack Danielle [Prenevost]. Somebody got in between them. Later on in the morning, this girl came at her again. Danielle ran into an office and the girl busted the window out."

The intern, who is not named in the newspaper, ended up busting a window at the station. No charges have been filed by the Hubbard Broadcasting station.