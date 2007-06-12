FiOS' Full-Court Press

Verizon FiOS hit our neighborhood pretty hard late last week. The UPS Express Envelope (2nd Day Air) showed up on our doorstep, telling us that a "new, supercharged fiber-optic Internet service is now available" in our area.

While the two pages of promotional material mention Verizon’s TV, Internet and phone triple play, they only spell out the broadband offer, with nothing about the TV channels or price.

Still, it’s a pretty impressive pitch. Way better than the annoying "three spectrums of light" kid in the Verizon commercial.