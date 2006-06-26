Finish Line For Marathon?

I must say that CBS' game show marathon–catchy title Gameshow Marathon–hasn't worked for me, which is saying something since I am a nostalgia buff who spent way too much time watching the shows on which these updated takes are based.

For me Bob Barker will always be associated with Truth (buzzer sound) or Consequences rather than Price is Right, so you know what color the TV was when I was growing up.

For some reason, the innocence of the game show days of yore does not transfer with the update, which was literal for the episode I caught in which an old black & white challenge from Beat the Clock, in which contestants shepherded helium balloons toward a container using only the handle and rim of a fishing net, was givn to Paige Davis and partner.

Paige had the kind of enthusiasm that could arch an FCC eyebrow with that full contact victory hug, but I digress.

Somehow, those 50's black & white people had an honest and innocent earnestness that is lacking in today's crowd, or maybe it's just me. How many Southerners does it take to change a light bulb? Two. One to change the bulb and the other to tell you how great the old bulb was.

Ricki Lake has certainly come a long way since her doughnut dolly days on China Beach, I must say, but I don't see this marathon being run again anytime soon.

But, hey, I could be wrong.

By John Eggerton