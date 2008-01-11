Fiftysomethings Thriving

Interesting article in today’s Wall Street Journal about the cast of thirtysomething and the success they’ve had in the 20 years since its premiere–both in terms of acting and producing. Among the former stars are Peter Horton, executive producing Grey’s Anatomy and Dirty Sexy Money, and Timothy Busfield, of Lipstick Jungle and formerly of Studio 60.

That the actors have smoothly transitioned to producing is no coincidence, writes Rebecca Dana.

Creators Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwick took a novel approach to running their show, involving everyone in all aspects of the creative process. The writers directed; the directors acted; and the lead actors took on levels of responsibility that they say made it impossible for them to go back to just acting.