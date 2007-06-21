FCC's Martin Introduces New Bill

As in William. FCC Chairman Kevin Martin is a father for the second time.

Wife Cathie Martin gave birth to William Sutherland Martin at 6:15 p.m.. Wednesday evening, June 20, according to reliable sources. He weighed in at 7 lbs., 7 oz., and 20 inches long. Martin also has a son, Luke.

Because of the impending delivery, Martin had to deliver his speech to the Nxtcomm convention in Chicago via remote hookup earlier this week as he awaited the birth.

Luke’s birth in 2005 was the subject of some industry jibing, and even a joke by Martin himself, at an annual dinner that year saluting Martin. The now oldest Martin child was also a hit at the chairman’s renomination hearing.