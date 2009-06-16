FCC's DTV Call Center Gets Monday Influx

After three days of decreasing activity, the FCC’s call center got busier Monday.According to an FCC spokesman, the commission’s DTV help line (1-888-CALL-FCC) received 94,945 calls June 15, three days after the June 12 analog cut-off (click here for complete coverage).

That is compared to 62,949 calls on Sunday, usually the lightest day. That was still way down from its record tally on Friday of more than 317,000 calls.

The FCC continues to keep the call center up and fully staffed to deal with ongoing reception and antenna issues.