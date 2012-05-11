FCC Commissioners To Be Sworn In

According to several sources, new Democratic FCC commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel is expected to be sworn in today (May 11), likely by her now former boss, Sen. Jay Rockefeller (D-W. Va.).

Republican nominee Ajit Pai is expected to be sworn in Monday, but not clear by whom.

Both were approved unanimously by the Senate Monday, May 7, but were awaiting White House paperwork, which has now reportedly been completed.